In the wake of America’s deadliest mass shooting in Orlando, Florida this past weekend, people are coming together all over the world to show that love is love.

To recap, at least 50 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured at the popular gay nightclub, Pulse early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m., the gunman – now identified as Omar Mateen, 29 – opened fire with an AR-15 type rifle and a handgun during the three-hour siege, according to officials.

As the names of the victims are announced, people all over the world are mourning the loss what President Obama called “an act of terror and hate.”

