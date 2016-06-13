It’s only been a week since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid called their relationship quits, but now it seems that the two are back together.

A week after news spread that the couple had split after seven months of dating, the two were showing PDA on Friday in New York City.

This is the not the first sign that their relationship was back on, however.

“Gigi and Zayn are back together,” a source told E! News. “They spent part of this week together and spoke about some issues they had and decided they want to work it out with each other.”

Hadid recently posted a photo on Snapchat of personalized Nutella containers that said Gigi and Zayn.

It is no surprise that the two are back together, especially because it never seemed like they truly broke up. The day after the breakup, Hadid’s father said he had spoken with Gigi and she never mentioned the split. She even referred to Malik as her boyfriend.

Speaking to Elle on Friday, Hadid mentioned her “boyfriend” when she said she preferred a night in, rather than a night out.

“Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies,” she told ELLE. “Just chill.”

Maybe love does exist after all? We hope so!

