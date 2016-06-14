One of the most popular products from BareMinerals is the Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream. It’s part BB and CC cream and part tinted moisturizer, meaning you’ll probably save a lot of time in the morning when using this product.

The brand recently expanded the shade offerings of the product by six hues and showed off the colors on Instagram. However, many people believe that the ratio of light and dark colors are unfair to people of color and are calling out BareMinerals for “catering” to those with pale skin.

In the photo above, BareMinerals swatched the shades on three different skin tones. People quickly pointed out how many more lighter shades there are than darker ones.

“The one shade doesn’t even match the dark-toned woman…and yet two shades of brown…and 50 shades of light. I see no difference,” said one commenter.

It is important to note that these foundation swatches are blended in. It may be possible that the colors displayed on the darker model would match a range of deeper skin tones.

This isn’t the first product that BareMinerals is expanded. In July, the brand is launching 60 “nude” lipsticks so that everyone can find a shade that works for them.

BareMinerals has yet to comment on their commenters’ dissatisfaction.

