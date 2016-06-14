Liza Parker looks so good, her followers insist she’s had plastic surgery.

The 29-year-old from Ontario was accused of getting surgery to achieve her new fit physique after Kayla Itsines, a fitness guru from Australia, posted Parker’s progress photos on her Instagram. Parker had been doing Itsnine’s Bikini Body Guide, a 12-week fitness program guaranteed to change your body if done correctly. But instead of praising Parker for how far she’s come, Internet trolls came out of the woodwork.

“I woke up yesterday to @kayla_itsines featuring my BBG progress pic. I couldn’t believe it! I was pretty jacked! Then the Internet trolling started,” she posted on her feed. “It shouldn’t have bothered me, but it did. I was accused of “getting surgery” to achieve my figure and that I had “photo shopped” my picture. Both completely FALSE. There was a lot more said. Some of which were absolutely hurtful & terrible.”



When is the Internet going to stop hating? WHEN?!

To prove her haters wrong, Parker posted a video of herself from all angles. Girl looks good.

Parker’s message won her a ton of fans. She now has more than 18,000 Instagram followers and her video received more than 84,000 views.

Liza, you look AMAZING! Seriously considering doing this myself to get healthier. F*ck the haters.

VIEW GALLERY

[H/T: The Daily Mail]