Liza Parker looks so good, her followers insist she’s had plastic surgery.
The 29-year-old from Ontario was accused of getting surgery to achieve her new fit physique after Kayla Itsines, a fitness guru from Australia, posted Parker’s progress photos on her Instagram. Parker had been doing Itsnine’s Bikini Body Guide, a 12-week fitness program guaranteed to change your body if done correctly. But instead of praising Parker for how far she’s come, Internet trolls came out of the woodwork.
“I woke up yesterday to @kayla_itsines featuring my BBG progress pic. I couldn’t believe it! I was pretty jacked! Then the Internet trolling started,” she posted on her feed. “It shouldn’t have bothered me, but it did. I was accused of “getting surgery” to achieve my figure and that I had “photo shopped” my picture. Both completely FALSE. There was a lot more said. Some of which were absolutely hurtful & terrible.”
There is no substitute for hard work & dedication! 👊 A new month means a new progress pic 😉 Over a year into the BBG program from @kayla_itsines which also means a full year of booty gains! 😂🍑 One of my goals when starting this program was to build muscle🔸I had lost muscle mass due to excessive cardio & a restrictive diet in the past and knew I couldn't maintain what I was doing🔸 Flash forward to today and I weigh more. I eat a lot more. I feel confident. I feel comfortable in my own skin. And I feel strong 💪 I'm now halfway through my 5th round of BBG. I have been increasing my weights with each round and have been feeling pretty awesome 🙌 The biggest shift for me has been moving away from the idea that health is the number on the scale. It should be about how you FEEL. Your happiness and wellbeing is far more important in defining your health than a number🔸 So here's to setting goals and absolutely crushing them! Who's with me? 😎 ***And a side note since I've received some criticism that this photo is edited/photo shopped/fake/or I had surgery on my butt*** This is ALL me. No filter on this one either. I work very hard for my results. The shorts/pose definitely help to accentuate the booty LOL and I have to stand on my sectional to get the shot 😂 Just wanted to keep it real friends and a huge thanks to @kayla_itsines for the feature! I can't believe it💜💜💜
To prove her haters wrong, Parker posted a video of herself from all angles. Girl looks good.
So here's me making a fool of myself in my kitchen! 😂 But I wanted to have some real talk with all of you and thought it would lighten the mood ✌ I woke up yesterday to @kayla_itsines featuring my BBG progress pic. I couldn't believe it! I was pretty jacked! Then the Internet trolling started🔸 It shouldn't have bothered me, but it did. I was accused of "getting surgery" to achieve my figure and that I had "photo shopped" my picture. Both completely FALSE. There was a lot more said. Some of which were absolutely hurtful & terrible🔸 I have seen these comments on other progress pictures Kayla has shared and I just don't understand it. As someone who is very open on social media I understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion and I've dealt with negative comments in the past. However I'm never okay with body shaming or trying to discredit the hard work someone has put in🔸On social media we usually share the best of the best. We find the best light, the best angle, and quite often the best filter and it may not accurately portray what that person looks like every day. I was feeling pretty good the day I took my booty progress pic 🍑 I put on my fav shorts, found some good light and posed in a way that I felt accentuated the gains I had made. I didn't think I would ever be attacked for it 🔸For me it has always been about the strength and confidence I have built in addition to the physical gains. I know I shouldn't let comments from people who don't know me get to me but I felt I needed to stand up for myself. This is ALL me. And I love this program. And it works! I love all of you for being so supportive always ❤ Stay classy fit fam! 😉
Parker’s message won her a ton of fans. She now has more than 18,000 Instagram followers and her video received more than 84,000 views.
Liza, you look AMAZING! Seriously considering doing this myself to get healthier. F*ck the haters.
