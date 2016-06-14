As the United States continues to be divided on national controversies over transgender rights, an Oregon court recently took a massive leap forward toward supporting varying gender identities.

In a decision made on Friday, people will now be able to legally choose to be neither sex. In short, you may have the right to identify as “gender non-binary” instead of exclusively as male or female in the state of Oregon, according to The New York Times.

Jaime Shupe, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant, successfully petitioned Portland, Oregon, to be legally designated as non-binary. Judge Amy Holmes Hehn of the Circuit Court in Multnomah County approved the petition.

At first, she told Shupe’s lawyer, Lake Perriguey, that he was “pushing the envelope” with Shupe’s request to not identify as a particular gender.

In response, Perriguey stated, “We’re not, really. The envelope just needs to get bigger.”

It was reported by Refinery29 that although the Oregon court allowed Shupe to petition to change their gender status, others seeking to follow suit must get a separate petition signed off by the court.

Regardless, the executive director of the Transgender Law Center, Kris Hayashi, calls this a “historic step” in the right direction.

I can’t agree more.

