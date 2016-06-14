Roger Jimenez, a pastor from Verify Baptist Church in Sacramento, California, gave a horrifying sermon to his followers Sunday praising Omar Mateen for the Orlando massacre this past weekend. He claims Marteen did a service and made the city safer than it was before.

“Are you sad that 50 pedophiles were killed today?” he said in the sermon. “Um — no — I think that’s great! I think that helps society. I think Orlando, Florida is a little safer tonight.”

The pastor’s hateful rhetoric was delivered just hours after the massacre happened, when families of the victims were mourning their lost loved ones and trying to find those who were still missing. As if that wasn’t disgusting enough, Jimenez encouraged lining up anyone associated with homosexuality to be killed by a firing squad.

“If we lived in a righteous government, they should round them all up and put them up against a firing wall, and blow their brains out,” Jimenez said while waving his arms around frantically. In previous sermons, Jimenez also called for gays to get the death penalty.

When asked for comment by The Daily Beast, Jimenez did not respond.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=c-kr6tN12ug

