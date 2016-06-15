Florida police continue to search for a two-year-old boy who was attacked by an alligator late Tuesday evening.

A Nebraska family was visiting Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa for a family vacation. On Tuesday night, the family was relaxing by the shoreline when an alligator emerged, grabbed the young boy, and dragged him into the water.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, the father’s attempt to save him was unsuccessful and the family immediately contacted the lifeguard. By Wednesday morning, multiple groups — including the Reedy Creek Fire Rescue, Orange County Police Department, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife — searched the Seven Seas Lagoon to try to and locate the boy

Disney’s website describes the Grand Floridian as “victorian elegance meets modern sophistication” that “evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.” The resort is very close to the Magic Kingdom. According to the Sentinel, the only alligator warning signs are notices advising guests to avoid going into the lake.

When questioned by the Sentinel, a representative for Disney told that they were “devasted” by the news.

Our thoughts are with the Nebraska family.