After giving birth to her son Saint in December, Kim Kardashian West opens up about her adherence to the Atkins 40 diet. She aims to drop her baby weight and stick to a daily intake of no more than 1800 calories.

Kardashian West also adheres to a strenuous workout plan, which helped her drop 60 pounds of pregnancy weight, as she works toward her goal of 120 pounds.

“Anyone who has had kids knows your body changes, and its hard to get back in shape,” says Kardashian West. “It takes so much determination, and mental and physical power and energy.”

Kim keeps daily food logs of her intake and hydration. Check out what a day of food looks like for superstar Kim K.

Hydration:

48-64 ounces of liquid per day

Breakfast:

Scrambles eggs with turkey sausage and smoked Gouda

4 oz. of Greek yogurt with 1/3 cup of fresh blueberries

Snack:

Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Cherry and Nuts Bar

Lunch:

Grilled lime chicken over spinach with feta-ranch dressing

Snack:

1 medium carrot and 4 tbsp. of hummus

Dinner

Lemon thyme halibut with sautéed green beans

Total Calories: 1,504