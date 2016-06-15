Luis Vielma was a 22-year-old who worked at the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” ride at Hogwarts, inside Universal Orlando Studios. He was one of the many victims of this weekend’s Orlando massacre, the worst attack on the U.S. since 9/11. To honor his life, hundreds of the park guests, workers and friends gathered outside the Hogwarts school gates Monday night. It was an emotional tribute to an extraordinary person who lost their life too soon.

This is the same way the actual students of Hogwarts honored Dumbldore when he died during the Battle of the Astronomy Tower, so it was only fitting that Vielma’s vigil be structured the same way.

HelloGiggles reports that the staff at Hogwarts also lined the queue for Vielma’s ride with candles. And throughout the entire park, guests and staff paid tribute as well. Pictures were hung and candles were lit in places like Diagon Alley and Hogsmead.

Even J.K. Rowling herself paid tribute to Vielma in a tweet on Sunday.

Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Nz2ZCWxNsS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016

RIP Luis Vielma.

