Luis Vielma was a 22-year-old who worked at the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” ride at Hogwarts, inside Universal Orlando Studios. He was one of the many victims of this weekend’s Orlando massacre, the worst attack on the U.S. since 9/11. To honor his life, hundreds of the park guests, workers and friends gathered outside the Hogwarts school gates Monday night. It was an emotional tribute to an extraordinary person who lost their life too soon.
This is the same way the actual students of Hogwarts honored Dumbldore when he died during the Battle of the Astronomy Tower, so it was only fitting that Vielma’s vigil be structured the same way.
HelloGiggles reports that the staff at Hogwarts also lined the queue for Vielma’s ride with candles. And throughout the entire park, guests and staff paid tribute as well. Pictures were hung and candles were lit in places like Diagon Alley and Hogsmead.
Universal team members and friends gather around wands and candles placed on the ground in front of Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park. The items were placed there in memory of Universal Orlando team members Luis Vielma and Xavier Serrano, who were killed in the Orlando nightclub attacks. Luis worked in the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride and sometimes used a wand as part of this role. Xavier was a parade performer. #orlandounited #orlandostrong #orlandopride #harrypotter #tribute #twitter #universal #universalorlando #islandsofadventure #prayfororlando #wizardingworld #oneorlando
Even J.K. Rowling herself paid tribute to Vielma in a tweet on Sunday.
RIP Luis Vielma.