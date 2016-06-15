Nick Jonas finally spoke up and took full responsibility for the breakup of our favorite boy band, The Jonas Brothers.

On Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Tuesday Night, Nick discussed the breakup with host Andy Cohen, and finally admitted that although he had been said to only “initiate” the conversation, he was the reason for the end of the band. The Jonas Brothers broke up back in October of 2013 only a few days before they were scheduled to go on tour. Fans felt slighted and were disappointed when they did not get a clear explanation for the breakup.

Shortly after disbanding, the brothers appeared on Good Morning America to try to explain themselves.”I think it was time, and for us it took some time getting there, but we feel like it’s time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end,” said Kevin Jonas. But finally, fans are getting a full explanation from Nick. During the question and answer portion of WWHL Nick was asked for the real reason the band broke up. Nick quickly jumped to take full responsibility.

“It was a very tough conversation, and it left the family kind of shaken up for a little while,” he said. “I mean we were about to start a tour. We were two days from starting a tour.”

But clearly that was not the end of the road for the three brothers. All three have gone on with their lives and achieved great things and are all good in a place. He added, “We’re good now. I have a beautiful niece. My brother has a family. Joe’s band DNCE is doing very well,” Nick said. “It’s good for everybody and it’s good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while.”

Although it was heartbreaking for fans at the time, at least now we have a little more closure. We forgive you Nick and we still love you.