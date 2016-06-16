President Barack Obama is a feminist.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying the slightest bit of attention to his presidency. Over the course of his 8-year administration, Obama has been a major champion for women’s rights. In 2009, after being sworn into office, his first piece of legislation was the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which made the process for workers seeking to challenge unequal pay in the workplace easier. Since then, he’s worked to provide from career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields for women and he’s legislated for additional paid family leave.

Again, it’s all right there, but it was something he chose to make explicitly clear at the White House’s first United State of Women Summit on Tuesday, which featured a host of notable speakers, from First Lady Michelle Obama to Oprah Winfrey.

“I know you’re all here for Michelle…but I did want to stop by and make one thing very clear,” Obama said during his own speech, “I may be a little grayer than I was eight years ago, but this is what a feminist looks like.”

Cue the Internet outrage. With those words, Internet trolls came scuttling out from whatever basement or Reddit thread they’d been lurking to mock the president on social media—mainly Twitter.

For example:

https://twitter.com/EventideDissent/status/742985418648485888

https://twitter.com/3POINTGROTTO/status/742889479942242304

special treatment for those who play victim incoming. But only for women. If you can't handle freedom gtfo the internet — JoshuaX5 (@cryospark) June 14, 2016

Maybe you should take your own advice there, Josh.

https://twitter.com/yrofpenguin1981/status/742835167702585344

Imagine how much his own homosexuality haunts #Obama he'd settle for "feminist" rather than coming out… #firstgaypotus — Petit Européen (@raulhGarcia) June 14, 2016

https://twitter.com/Social_Extinct/status/742844357540122624

Because, as we all know, there’s nothing gayer than a man loving women. You can check out the president’s full speech from the Summit here:



