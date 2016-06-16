The Bachelorette fans know just how entertaining this year’s villain Chad Johnson was. And now, after watching himself act like a fool on the show, he does too. And his reactionary Instagram video is actually epic.

In the video, Chad is watching a scene where he questions the maturity of the other contestants and laughs as it plays.

Underneath the post the 28-year-old wrote “So I finally watched the show at my sisters.. Holy tits now I understand why some people hate me! Haha but some parts were hilarious too LOL”

On the screen you can hear Johnson saying “Most of the guys are a little immature, I’m just like, giving her a breather from all the dudes. Literally, it’s like I’m helping her out.. Like it’s like, ‘What’s up? You’re welcome. Here I am.’”

Glad he can finally laugh with us and hopefully understand how ridiculous he was being.