Everyone knows that wedding pictures are a crucial part when preparing for your big day. After all, these photos will stay with you and your partner for the rest of your life together. So when something goes wrong, it’s easy to freak out over it. Unless you’re Jessica Chinyelu Ezeanya and Hilary Anibowei.

Jessica told ABC News that she had five different outfits planned for the photo shoot, including several different hairstyles. Her and her soon-to-be husband were having a great time smiling for pictures when things took an unexpected turn.

During their final shoot, the photographer advised Jessica and Hilary to “let loose,” so that’s exactly what they did. Hilary went to twirl Jessica for the shoot and as she was turning, the wind swiped Jessica’s wig right off her head. Luckily Jessica took it in stride and kept slaying the shoot.

To make things even more amazing, Hilary picked up his bride’s wig for and the two started cracking up. Now that’s romance.

“He’s so sweet. He doesn’t care about my wigs,” Jessica told ABC News. “We laughed and my boo just picked up my wig like nothing ever happened and we kept it moving. Can’t wait to say I do to this man.”

The Instagram post documenting their wig-filled love has been shared over 11,000 times on Facebook and multiple times on Twitter. People are loving this couple’s “perfect shot” and can’t get enough of Jessica and Hilary.

If this couple is not #RelationshipGoals, I don’t know what is!

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]