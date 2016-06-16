Police are investigating the cause of death of a former Miss USA contestant who was found dead in her Minneapolis home.

Samantha Edwards, a Fargo resident who was crowned Miss North Dakota USA for 2003, was found Tuesday morning by a friend, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The police report points out there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the cause of death is being investigated.

Edwards, 37, studied at the University of North Dakota and the Aveda Institute, a cosmetology school in Northeast Minneapolis. She was currently working as a freelance makeup artist according to her Facebook page.

Many people have been shocked and distraught by the news of her death. Both the Miss USA and the Miss Teen USA organizations took to social media to pay tribute to Edwards. They posted a video in her honor to their Facebook page.

Jessica Dereschuk, who previously won the title of Miss Minnesota USA in 2004, set up a GoFundMe page for Edwards who she was a close friend of hers. Since the page was created, the GoFundMe page exceeded its $15,000 goal.

Dereschik wrote:

“Samantha Edwards, affectionately known by most as ‘Sami,’ was one of the most vibrant, crazy, compassionate, loyal balls of energy you could ever come across in life,” Dereschuk wrote. “A conversation with her could either leave you full of adrenaline or utterly exhausted. She was a spitfire and with Sami you never knew what she’d throw your way – but you ALWAYS knew she would be there for you. She was awesome like that.”

