An 18-year-old teen from Colorado is being charged with first degree murder and second degree kidnapping after killing his girlfriend when she broke up with him.

Tanner Flores was “upset” after his girlfriend of more than a year Ashley Doolittle ended their relationship, so he shot her twice in the head and drove her body more than five hours over state borders, from Iowa to Colorado.

According to FOX 31, Flore’s friends reported seeing him depressed after his breakup with Doolittle. No one knew the reason for the breakup, but one friend got a late night Snapchat from him “that was suicidal in nature” the night before Doolittle’s mother reported her missing.

Authorities believe that Flores took his father’s revolver from a locked case in their house and used it to shoot Doolittle near Carter Lake in Iowa, where her car was found unattended. It remains unclear why he then kidnapped her dead body afterward, but he was arrested June 10 after a neighbor reportedly saw a young man suspiciously pulling “a bundled-up blanket” with an arm sticking out from a car. The woman lived near Flores’s deceased grandfather’s house in Collbran, Colorado and realized the truck’s owner immediately.

Once he was in custody, Flores admitted to shooting Doolittle in the head twice, cleaning her body up, and kidnapping her corpse.

According to The Denver Post, Flores is being held in Mesa County Jail without bail. On Wednesday, Mesa County District Court Judge David Arnold Bottger, dismissed the case so it could be prosecuted in Larimer County, where the crime took place.