Its time again for the Baby Bachelorette!

If you didn’t get to catch the first segment of Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious skit, it’s not too late. This week the second episode will premiere and fans everywhere are excited to see what drama unfolds.

In an exclusive teaser released for this week’s episode, the star of the show, Bianca, is seen on a two-on-one date. On the date, Captain America really shows his true colors and it has Bianca worried about his true intentions.

“I love Captain America so much,” says little Dylan, who is dressed exactly like the Avenger.

Bianca asks him if he only talks about Captain America and when he says “yes” she becomes worried and a bit angry. During her confessional she reveals that she believes he may love Captain America more than he loves her, which is obviously not ok.

“I think Dylan likes Captain America more than me,” she says.

She’s probably right — the rest of the video shows Captain America running around the grass screaming “Captain America” over and over. But what does this mean for the unicorn ceremony? Will Bianca eliminate him for not loving her as much as he loves Captain America?

Despite the weirdness, the dude doesn’t seem too concerned. “I’m crushing it” he said during his confessional. We cannot wait to see what happens next.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlB0xKGDHZY&w=560&h=315]

[H/T: People]