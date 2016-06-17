We haven’t seen the last of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, as he is not ready to concede his campaign against competitor Hillary Clinton.

On Thursday evening, Sanders held a highly anticipated teleconference, in which he emphasized the need for a political revolution. Sanders states, “Election days come and go. But political and social revolutions that attempt to transform our society never end.” Sanders focused on the need for political reform beyond his campaign, such as electing progressive leaders at all levels, while especially focusing on ensuring Donald Trump does not have a seat in the oval office.

“The major task that we face in the next five months is to make sure that Donald Trump is defeated, and defeated very badly…. But defeating trump cannot be our only goal. We must continue our grassroots effort to create the America that we can become.”

Over 200,000 people tuned in to watch Sanders’ teleconference, as Sanders thanked the 1.5 million people who came out to support him at rallies, and the millions who voted for him and donated to his campaign. He also focused on some of the policies he hopes the Democratic Party will embrace, such a $15 minimum wage.

While many expected Sanders to call it quits, he made it clear that he’s not done yet. He acknowledged that he would continue to work with Clinton and the Democratic Party, although it would be on his terms. “I look forward to working with Secretary Clinton to transform the Democratic Party so that it becomes a party of working people and young people, instead of just wealthy campaign contributors,” says Sanders.

Sanders also called losses in legislature under President Obama “unacceptable,” as he criticized the Democratic Party for not working hard enough in areas that typically do not vote blue.

While Sanders is technically still a presidential candidate, where he goes from here is unclear. He no longer has any events on his schedule, and supporters have announced that they’ve surrounded trying to win the nomination by flipping superdelegates on his side.

Sanders have yet to choose a clear path as to how to proceed in support of Clinton. Time will tell whether Sanders fully endorse Clinton, or some weaker form of support in the hopes of defeating Donald Trump. Without Sanders’ endorsement, Clinton surges ahead of Trump in polls.

Hours before Sanders’ teleconference, his first congressional supporter Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva announced his support of Clinton. Until Sanders makes a decision on how to back Clinton, his political future is relatively unclear.