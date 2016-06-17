In what should come as a surprise to no one, former Apprentice crew members opened up about Donald Trump’s sexist and demeaning comments made towards women on set. In a recent interview with Slate‘s Seth Stevenson, they even went as far as calling him a sexist narcissist. Go figure!

“He would talk about the female contestants’ bodies a lot from the control room,” recalls one mid-level producer. “We shot in Trump Tower, the control room was on the seventh floor, and he walked in one day and was talking about a contestant, saying, ‘Her breasts were so much bigger at the casting. Maybe she had her period then.’ He knows he’s mic’d and that 30 people are hearing this, but he didn’t care. That’s kind of him. During the campaign, when he was talking about Megyn Kelly, I thought: He’s obsessed with menstruation.”

That’s cute, Trump!

Another crew member said that Trump once commented on a fellow worker’s girlfriend, who worked as a production assistant on the show at the time. “Who’s that hot little girl running around?” he asked while conveniently mic-ed.

“He was always very open about describing women by their breast size. Any time I see people in the Trump organization say how nice he is, I want to throw up. He’s been a nasty person to women for a long time,” said the crew member.

If that doesn’t speak for itself, this will: former Miss Universe Alicia Machado recently got vocal about how the GOP candidate mocked her weight gain and even invited media to watch her exercise back in 1996.

“He made me feel small,” she told ThinkProgress this week. “He threatened me, treated me rudely. He called me ‘Ms. Housekeeping’ in front of his friends.”

“He hates girls,” she said. “He considers girls to be less. We have another status, to him.” And yet, his name is being written on the 2016 presidential ballot as we speak. What a time to be alive!

