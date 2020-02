During the highly anticipated Purpose tour, J-Biebs took a dive off stage in Saskatoon, Canada on Thursday night.

While he’s injury free, the fall itself was inarguably hilarious. Bieber doesn’t have a scratch on him, other then a slightly fractured ego. Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin?

This video of Justin swaggering confidently on stage (and then onto the ground) is sure to brighten up your day.

Here’s another angle:

HE’S ALRIGHT EVERYONE! THE BIEBS IS 100% OK!