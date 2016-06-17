After their two-year-old son was snatched by an alligator while staying at Orlando’s Grand Floridian, Melissa and Matt Graves speak out about their devastating loss.

“Words cannot describe the shock and grief our family is experiencing over the loss of our son. We are devastated and ask for privacy during this extremely difficult time,” a statement released to ABC News stated. “To all of the local authorities and staff who worked tirelessly these past 24 hours, we express our deepest gratitude.”

Lane Graves was playing in about six inches to one foot of water in the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney’s the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa when an alligator grabbed the boy and dragged him under water. While his father tried desperately to fight off the gator and thus suffered lacerations on his hand, his attempts were sadly unsuccessful.

A boy’s body was found Tuesday and an autopsy confirmed the boy’s identity as 2-year-old Lane Graves from Elkhorn, Nebraska Thursday afternoon. The results were released by Orange County via Twitter.

Shortly after the body was discovered, Disney offered the following statement: “There are no words to convey the profound sorrow we feel for the family and their unimaginable loss,” George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort said in the statement. “We are devastated and heartbroken by this tragic accident and are doing what we can to help them during this difficult time.”

