So you’ve put on a little college weight. Maybe the freshman fifteen (or twenty) took you by surprise, or your class schedule kept you from hitting the gym as regularly as you would’ve liked. Have no fear, and definitely don’t beat yourself up over it. The dining halls can be especially daunting when looking for healthy choices. Here are some tips for navigating the chow hall if you’re looking to drop a few pounds.

Stock Up on Fruits and Veggies

Most colleges have a fruit and veggie bar, or even create your own salad stations. This is incredibly helpful for fighting the hunger pangs later on. Take a to-go tray and fill it with some fruit, yogurt, or some tasty vegetables. You’ll thank yourself when you’re up late studying and you have something healthy to munch on!

Enjoy Some Lean Protein

Instead of greasy hamburgers or pizza, search the dining hall for some lean sources of protein instead. Top your green salad with some chicken, or maybe search for some fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy products.

Cut Out Empty Calories

Ask yourself if you really need that second helping of pasta. Cut out the empty calories, such as sugary cereals, and replace them with whole grains and protein.

Go Easy on the Desserts

This may come as a no-brainer, but take it easy at the dessert counter. Maybe allow yourself one treat a week to counter your sweet tooth. Fill your tray with some sweet strawberries, and reap the nutrition benefits. Take pride in making healthier choices.

Steer Clear of Soda

The calories and extra sugar of soda can put a halt on any diet progress. Even the chemicals in your favorite diet soda are not nearly as healthy for you as a refreshing glass of water, or a low-calorie fruit juice.

Have a Nutritious Breakfast

With demanding class schedules, don’t forget that breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day. Get to the dining hall early before your 8am, and enjoy some eggs or some yogurt topped with granola, and you’ll be fuller and more alert for classes.

Use the ‘My Fitness Pal’ App

Free for Android and iOS, My Fitness Pal is a usefull app that tracks the calories and nutrition content for anything you eat. What’s more, some college catering companies, such as Aramark, have synced their nutrition labels with the app, making tracking what you eat easier than ever.

Team Up With Friends

Statistically, you’re more likely to lose weight with the support of others. Key them into your journey to getting healthier, and enjoy the camaraderie that comes with people attempting to better themselves together.