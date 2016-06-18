15 Weird Fun Facts You Never Knew About Kylie Jenner

I find myself frequently wondering what it is that Kylie Jenner is famous for. Then I remember that her mother, Kris Jenner, is a media mogul and probably could turn a pile of dirt into a star.

While I am in no means trying to disparage Kylie Jenner and all of the achievements she has accomplished at such a young age, I merely am trying to say that with a mother like Kris Jenner, really anything is possible.

Kylie Jenner is a media starlet for a reason. She knows how to keep us on our toes and interested in both her life and her family’s. Consequently, it turns out that she’s a lot more than her infamous lip kits and incredible nails.

I know, I know; it’s shocking – but it’s certainly not appalling.

