Tyga has finally opened up about his incredibly public split from Kylie Jenner and, not surprisingly, he has a lot to say about the whole thing.

In an interview with Big Boy TV, he said:

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that. Being in that it took a lot, career wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things I worked hard for.”

Tyga explained that the decision to split was a mutual one. He said, “It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing.”

Despite all of the drama that surrounds their relationship, Tyga still believes that he and Kylie might get back together eventually. He shared:

“Maybe later on in life, maybe we might come back. She’s young. When you’re young, you’re going to make mistakes…Right now, I want to focus on what I need to do. I just wanted to get back to just me. I think for her as well.”

Tyga, man, you need to learn how to let go. It’s over.

