After three years of dating, a year long engagement, and a viral video in which he admitted he cheated, Nick Young and Iggy Azalea have finally called it quits.

On Sunday night, Azalea took to Instagram to let her fans know of her decision. She released a heartbreaking statement about the split, where she admits that everything boiled down to trust issues. Go figure.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG2pXhVLqJs/

The message comes just a couple months after a video of Nick admitting he cheated on Iggy Azalea went viral. Unknowingly taped by fellow Lakers player D’Angelo Russell, Young talked about a 19-year-old girl he met in a club and his attempts to pursue Amber Rose.

https://twitter.com/Fameolous/status/712976966257737730

Nick Young also had something to say about his breakup with the singer, though it was much more meaningful than Azalea’s Instagram message:

Single — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 19, 2016

Wow. That’s some deep sh*t right there.