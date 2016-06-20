We already know the Kim Kardashian knows her looks and sticks to them. We just didn’t know “mermaid” was one of those styles!

North West celebrated her third birthday this week, and with cousin Penelope Disick’s birthday coming up next month, the besties threw a joint birthday party over the weekend. Like all great parties, it had a theme: mermaid.

Birthday girls Nori and Penny looked beyond adorable in fish scale tails and beachy tops, and Aunt Khloe even got in on the action with a lavender wig.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG0De5_swwb/?taken-by=kylizzlesnapchats&hl=en

However, Kim K. had the most elaborate costume of all…and it was just chilling in the back of her closet for three and a half years.

This time, Kim skipped the blonde wig in favor of her natural locks, but the costume still fit like a glove.

As someone who has been a flapper for at least three Halloweens now, I appreciate the recycled costume. Who knew Kim actually held onto her clothes after wearing them once?

The takeaway here: everyone needs a mermaid costume. You never know when you’ll need it.