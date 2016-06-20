Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are killing the Instagram couple game. After their relationship was on hiatus for over a year, the couple has reunited and things look to be going well. And a new photo on Miley Cyrus‘s Instagram account proves it.

Cyrus Instagrammed a picture of herself wearing a shirt that displayed “Hemsworth” across her back. If we learned anything from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it’s that celebrities do PDA like no one else. Cyrus’s declaration of love might not be as excessive, but it’s just as sweet.

The caption says it all: 😻😻😻

After meeting on the set of a Nicholas Sparks movie in 2010, Hemsworth and Cyrus became inseparable. The two were engaged in 2012 but called it quits just a year after. They recently reunited in December, but have remained ambiguous on their relationship status.

But a picture is worth a thousand words… and this one definitely speaks for itself.