Despite her loyal social following, Demi Lovato is getting rid of nearly all of her social media platforms. On Monday night, she posted a bunch of tweets explaining why she needed to quit the little blue bird, and added why she needs to drop Instagram too.

Damn I gotta quit sayin shit. Bye Twitter 🖕🏻👍🏼😂 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016

And insta — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016

I like snapchat cause I don't have to see what some of y'all say. Follow me if you want: theddlovato 👋🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016

But why do people actually give a fuck what I say?? 🤔 like if you don't care the gtfo haha — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016

That one time I started my own charity providing mental health care for people who can't afford it and this is what y'all talk about 🤔😑 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016

And people wonder what's wrong with the world. Pay more attention to good than bad. 👋🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 20, 2016

While the accounts have yet to be deleted, and it’s possible that Demi may just be on a break, we’re unsure exactly why she’s determined to fall off the grid. But US Weekly speculates her decision has something to do with her comments about Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, which she posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Demi says, “Mariah is a legend and is so talented but constantly disses people… Ari did nothing wrong.” Naturally, Demi’s comments didn’t sit too well with Mariah Carey’s passionate fans.

The social media hate is real, and we’ve all been there. Sure it’s not one of our proudest moments, and if we listened to the age old lesson “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all,” our lives would be better off. But alas, we’ve all written a snippy comment on a celebrity’s page at least once (sorry Justin Bieber). But fighting off the true Internet trolls can be exhausting, and even celebs can only take the hate for so long.

Luckily Demi is still enjoying Snapchat, where she can update her fans while on tour with the handsome Nick Jonas, without having to put up with harsh Twitter mentions.