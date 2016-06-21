Josh Waring, son of former Real Housewives of OC star Lauri Peterson, has been arrested for attempted murder. The 27-year-old was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot a man in Costa Mesa living at a sober living home.

Police believe that Waring shot a 35-year-old man in the lower torso around 2:30 a.m. at the man’s home in the 2900 block of Babb Street. The shooting stemmed from a disagreement, but authorities have yet to determine what the argument was actually about. A police chase in Santa Ana followed.

“Apparently there had been a previous confrontation between [Waring] and the occupants of that residence earlier, and he had returned,” Costa Mesa police Lt. Paul Beckman said.

Neighbors say fighting at the sober living house was constant. “They’re fighting all the time, every single day,” said neighbor Kite Huynh. “I think the city needs to shut this down.”

When police arrived at the man’s residence, a witness saw Waring fleeing the scene in a stolen BMW SUV. From the LA Times,

About eight hours later, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew saw the BMW near the intersection of Standard and McFadden avenues in Santa Ana, police said. As Santa Ana officers closed in, the driver of the SUV drove off and officers gave chase, according to authorities. During the pursuit, the SUV crashed and the driver tried to escape on foot by hiding in a business near Fourth and Terminal streets, police said. “After a brief standoff, he surrendered without further incident to the Santa Ana police,” Costa Mesa police said in a news release.

Evidence found in the car linked Waring to the shooting, but the gun used at the scene is still missing. Paramedics took the wounded man to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana. He has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Waring was booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, vehicle theft, felony evading police, hit-and-run and assault and battery. His bail is set at $1 million.

Unfortunately for Waring and his family, this isn’t the first time he’s gotten in trouble with the law. In May he pleaded not guilty to felony drug and forgery charges that included possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. In 2008 he was charged with a similar offense, but pleaded guilty.

The arrest comes three days before the tragic loss of Lauri’s stepfather.

She has yet to publicly comment on her son’s arrest.