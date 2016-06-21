The Orlando shooting, which happened on June 12, 2016, is still fresh on our minds and apparently also Kim Kardashian‘s. The reality star took to Twitter this morning to show her support for greater gun control as well as voice her own opinion on the controversial issue.

Kardashian began her discussion on gun control by retweeting the Deputy Director of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, Igor Volsky. His tweet showed exactly what’s he known for – calling out politicians who take money from the NRA.

Every senator who voted AGAINST background checks & how much they got form @NRA (Heitkamp not pictured, got $0) pic.twitter.com/ahT7RWwiQC — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 20, 2016

Senators who voted for/against expanding background checks to all gun sales. Amendment failed 44-56 pic.twitter.com/NgmA78AS7L — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 20, 2016

1week after terrorist kills 49, 53 senators vote against barring suspected terrorists from buying guns These senators got millions from@NRA — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 20, 2016

Kardashian also retweeted writer Gabe Ortiz.

If 20 slaughtered children couldn't change the hearts and minds in the Senate, it's time to replace the hearts and minds in the Senate. — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) June 20, 2016

After showing her support to Volsky and Ortiz, Kardashian began voicing her own opinion.

So sad! The senate voted against background checks being needed to buy guns. So terrorists on fbi's wanted lists can legally still buy guns — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2016

Oh & mentally ill people can buy guns without a background check too. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2016

The fact that anyone can so easily access guns is so scary & after all of the devastating loss the Senate should have not failed us!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2016

Naturally, her opinions weren’t welcomed by everyone and people were eager to fight back.

learn facts before tweeting stupidity. We already have background checks. — K (@sunnycreek5) June 21, 2016

do you and your husband’s bodyguards have guns? — Larry Huffman (@LarryHuffman) June 21, 2016

A Texas Representative also joined in on criticizing Kardashian’s remarks and overall involvement in the gun control discussion. James Frank called her out for being a hypocrite while other Twitter users agreed.

@PatrickSvitek. Really tired of celebrities and politicians who have armed bodyguards lecturing on gun control. #txlege — Rep. James Frank (@RepJamesFrank) June 21, 2016

The reality star’s tweets come only a day after the Senate failed to pass a number of gun measures that would have strengthened background checks and denied weapons to those on the terror watch list. This happened after Senator Chris Murphy held a 15-hour filibuster from the Senate Democrats.

These kind of tweets by Kardashian aren’t new. Last summer, August 2015, she tweeted about gun control after David Conley was charged with the killing of eight people. One of tweets read:

“He purchased the gun & ammo ONLINE! How is it so easy to purchase guns online!!! Does this not sicken you? No background checks needed!!!!!” she wrote at the time. She added, “These gun safety laws need to change!”