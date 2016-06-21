The Orlando shooting, which happened on June 12, 2016, is still fresh on our minds and apparently also Kim Kardashian‘s. The reality star took to Twitter this morning to show her support for greater gun control as well as voice her own opinion on the controversial issue.
Kardashian began her discussion on gun control by retweeting the Deputy Director of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, Igor Volsky. His tweet showed exactly what’s he known for – calling out politicians who take money from the NRA.
Kardashian also retweeted writer Gabe Ortiz.
After showing her support to Volsky and Ortiz, Kardashian began voicing her own opinion.
Naturally, her opinions weren’t welcomed by everyone and people were eager to fight back.
A Texas Representative also joined in on criticizing Kardashian’s remarks and overall involvement in the gun control discussion. James Frank called her out for being a hypocrite while other Twitter users agreed.
The reality star’s tweets come only a day after the Senate failed to pass a number of gun measures that would have strengthened background checks and denied weapons to those on the terror watch list. This happened after Senator Chris Murphy held a 15-hour filibuster from the Senate Democrats.
These kind of tweets by Kardashian aren’t new. Last summer, August 2015, she tweeted about gun control after David Conley was charged with the killing of eight people. One of tweets read:
“He purchased the gun & ammo ONLINE! How is it so easy to purchase guns online!!! Does this not sicken you? No background checks needed!!!!!” she wrote at the time. She added, “These gun safety laws need to change!”