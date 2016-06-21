Well this is a throwback. There might be a new Bling Ring in the works. There have been a number of celebrity burglaries lately and we suspect a second round of high school wannabes are to blame.

Stars like Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, Scott Disick and Blac Chyna have all had their homes robbed while they were away. Although there are sparse details, the crimes seem to be related, just like they were in the original Bling Ring. Alexis Neiers… are you to blame again?

The original group of eight fame-obsessed teenagers and young adults caught our attention when they were busted for stealing from celebrity homes. Their raids happened over a ten month period in 2008 and 2009.

According to TMZ, law enforcement confirmed that the burglars are focused on jewelry and large amounts of cash.

Cops believe the burglars may know their targets, and cops are worried this is just the beginning. We’re told the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. that covers Calabasas and Hidden Hills has put the word out to LAPD’s Hollywood division to be on the lookout for the burglars, especially in the hills.

The original Bling Ring stole from celebrities like Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson and Lindsay Lohan. Their multiple thefts resulted in $3 million in belongings and cash. Knowing how the original Bling Ring panned out, it’s only a matter of time until these new members get caught. But in the meantime, let’s watch this train wreck unfold.