Street harassment is an unfortunate part of women’s daily lives. Whether you’re walking to the subway or the grocery store, being told to “smile baby, you’re so much prettier when you smile,” is far more common than it should be. In an attempt to unleash their frustrations, women started the hashtag #NoWomanEver. Females of the Twitterverse told their stories of unwanted street harassment in the form of a love story. It was equal parts hilarious and infuriating.
The movement started with user CJ, from Atlanta.
https://twitter.com/ImJustCeej/status/744147825496203265
Since this post, hundreds of women have responded with tales of harassment, groping, catcalling, and other unsolicited approaches from onlooking men.
https://twitter.com/GeekatHome/status/745259218354089984
https://twitter.com/lauravazquez__/status/745257364643782656
After the hashtag became a viral sensation, CJ told Buzzfeed that men on her Twitter timeline were being “woefully ignorant” about street harassment. Men suggested that women were misreading their actions, saying things like “If we don’t approach you guys on the street, how are we supposed to meet?”
Um… you can meet someone without harassing them… or is that idea too old fashioned?
CJ says she wanted to lighten the tone of this conversation about harassment and unwanted attention. “I thought the snark and sarcasm behind it would change the energy behind the timeline.”
Of course, haters are gonna hate, but we have to say — we love this hashtag.
[H/T: Elle]