The latest installment of James Corden’s carpool karaoke for The Late Late Show with James Corden includes stunning singer Selena Gomez. The “Same Old Love” singer shows off her talent by belting her hit songs on top of a roller coaster with Corden, after she encourages him to take a detour to a theme park instead of going straight to work. They even sing “If You’re Ready Come and Get It” while sitting more than a hundred feet in the air.

Gomez also adorably surprises McDonald’s workers as she orders a number 7 meal and drinks out of cups that read her own song lyrics. The whole twelve minute video is worth the watch from start to finish, as she sings some of her biggest hits with the hilarious Corden, and even discusses what it’s like to be an original member of Taylor Swift‘s infamous squad. “I consider myself an OG member” says Gomez, before she concludes the video singing “Shake it Off.”