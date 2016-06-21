Witnesses on a flight from Cancun, Mexico to LAX say that Selma Blair was removed from a Delta flight on a stretcher after she had what appears to be a mental breakdown. She was traveling with her four-year-old son and ex Jason Bleick.

According to TMZ, Blair started crying after she put something in her wine glass. “He burns my private parts. He won’t let me eat or drink,” she screamed. “He beats me. He’s going to kill me.”

Two nurses onboard the flight came over to help and check her bags for pills. Whether or not they found anything remains unknown.

“It looks like she had taken a combination of prescription medication with alcohol,” a source told People. “We don’t know what sort of prescription medications.”

A pilot then called ahead to report that a passenger onboard had mixed medication with alcohol. A rep for the American Crime Story actress has yet to comment, but her ex posted the following photo to his Instagram account:

Blair was brought to a nearby hospital. Her current condition remains unknown.

