Makeup Artists Believe Snapchat is Stealing Their Looks For Filters

We’ve all stepped up our selfie game by using Snapchat filters. But it seems certain filters haven’t been completely original. According to the Ringer, two makeup artists believe their looks have been stolen by Snapchat and they aren’t staying quiet about it.

Makeup artist, Argenis Pinal, found himself looking at a Joker-themed filter that looked strikingly similar to his own creation. He has an Instagram following of 128,000 and he wasted no time in calling out Snapchat. “Oh Hey GUYs look what #snapchat New filter is My Joker face Paint. Immmmm soooo flattered they chose my face paint design since they are clearly running out of Filter Ideas to do.”

Pinal didn’t mind his look being chosen for a filter but he did want credit. Don’t we all?

#snapchatstolemylook Oh Hey GUYs look what #snapchat New filter is 💁🏻 My Joker face Paint. Immmmm soooo flattered they chose my face paint design since they are clearly running out of Filter Ideas to do BUT At Least Ask the Artist for the filter Idea and give them credit- wouldn't you Think 💁🏻??? I Did it better Sorry 😂 __________________ And clearly it's not the first time they do it, I just found out they took @mykie_ Look too and many artist, they need to stop because we spend a great amount of time creating looks and deserve the credit as an artist !!! #buzzfeed #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #laurag_143 #wakeupandmakeup #makeupfanatic1 #cosmopolitan #snapchatnoswiping

The second makeup artist, Mykie, had her attention drawn to a filter by a friend who saw the resemblance to her watercolor-tears-themed look. Mykie has an Instagram following of 1.1 million. The talented artist had less to say about the Snapchat filter, “Not sure how to feel about the newest snapchat filter.” Instead she let the photos speak for themselves.
It can’t be coincidence that two makeup artists experienced the same situation. Especially in the case of Mykie, who has a large following. It didn’t take long for someone to notice the resemblance to her makeup look.
Snapchat has responded to these allegations. “The creative process sometimes involves inspiration, but it should never result in copying,” they said. “We have already implemented additional layers of review for all designs. Copying other artists isn’t something we will tolerate, and we’re taking appropriate action internally with those involved.
Riiiiiiight. We’ll believe it when we see it.

