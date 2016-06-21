We’ve all stepped up our selfie game by using Snapchat filters. But it seems certain filters haven’t been completely original. According to the Ringer, two makeup artists believe their looks have been stolen by Snapchat and they aren’t staying quiet about it.
Makeup artist, Argenis Pinal, found himself looking at a Joker-themed filter that looked strikingly similar to his own creation. He has an Instagram following of 128,000 and he wasted no time in calling out Snapchat. “Oh Hey GUYs look what #snapchat New filter is My Joker face Paint. Immmmm soooo flattered they chose my face paint design since they are clearly running out of Filter Ideas to do.”
Pinal didn’t mind his look being chosen for a filter but he did want credit. Don’t we all?
#snapchatstolemylook Oh Hey GUYs look what #snapchat New filter is 💁🏻 My Joker face Paint. Immmmm soooo flattered they chose my face paint design since they are clearly running out of Filter Ideas to do BUT At Least Ask the Artist for the filter Idea and give them credit- wouldn't you Think 💁🏻??? I Did it better Sorry 😂 __________________ And clearly it's not the first time they do it, I just found out they took @mykie_ Look too and many artist, they need to stop because we spend a great amount of time creating looks and deserve the credit as an artist !!! #buzzfeed #hudabeauty #vegas_nay #laurag_143 #wakeupandmakeup #makeupfanatic1 #cosmopolitan #snapchatnoswiping