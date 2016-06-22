Farrah Abraham has been in the spotlight for years thanks to 16 and Pregnant as well as Teen Mom. Although she has moved on to more mature projects (ahem, a sex tape) and even released books, we’ve grown accustomed to the reality star’s look: by fierce red lipstick and lots of filler. But Farrah posted a picture on Instagram today that caught her followers off guard.

In it, the star is wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with sheer material hugging her curves. She tagged it, “#bikini #farrahabraham #wcw #humpday.” The problem? Her face is not her face.

The photo received 2.8k likes but the comments aren’t as friendly. “You don’t even look like the same person anymore. It’s actually quite sad,” one Instagram user said. Other users accused Farrah of getting more plastic surgery and Photoshop.

Another follower said, “Whoever edited this picture must get fired. They did a horrible job!!!” There were also people who couldn’t believe it was even Farrah. “Is this even her???”

This latest photo is a stark contrast to how the reality star usually looks. And we have to admit, it’s not the person we’re used to seeing.