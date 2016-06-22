Advertisements are everywhere: on television, the internet, and even along the side of the highway. And when those ads feature women, there’s no escaping the manufactured, blemish-free, photoshopped image of perfection they project.

A recent survey by the online clothing company Modcloth has found that, by the time a girl reaches the age of 17, she has seen over 250,000 ads. Of those girls surveyed, 78% said they were unhappy with their bodies.

Modcloth, a clothing company that specializes in vintage and indie-style clothing, has always strived for inclusion—they carry up to clothing size 30.

Now, they’re going one step further. “We want to put an end to the harm these ads do to women’s and girls’ body images—so we’re doing something about it,” the company has said in a recent statement, which is exactly what they’re doing by promising to never use photoshop on their models again.

Last week, ModCloth co-founder and CEO Susan Gregg Koger, accompanied Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in Washington, D.C., at an event in support of the Truth in Advertising Act of 2016. This bill would force the Federal Trade Commission to develop regulations for over-airbrushing, Photoshopping, and altering the appearance of models in ads.

“Portraying women in an honest and realistic way is essential to fulfilling our brand purpose of empowering women to be the best version of themselves. It demonstrates to young women that measurements are a fact, not a judgement,” Kroger said in a statement released by the company. “We want to lend our voice and the support of the ModCloth community to this movement to stop the extreme and harmful photoshopping of women in advertisements.”

You can read more about the bill here.