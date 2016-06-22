LA Weekly learned the hard way to never cross Sky Ferreira. After publishing a music profile on the pop singer Friday, LA Weekly was the target of several angry publications. The article — which many viewed as a sexist and highly offensive think piece — was bashed by Teen Vogue, Jezebel, and Flavorwire. Writer Art Tavana made a loose effort to praise Ferreira for being “more than just a sex symbol or real-life Less Than Zero character,” but didn’t manage to get past her attractive aesthetic.

What Slash is to guitar, @skyferreira is to looking hot. https://t.co/wZ1jOUxtFI — LA Weekly Music (@LAWeeklyMusic) June 17, 2016

As if the tweet didn’t speak for itself:

America’s already established that Ferreira looks like a lot like Madonna (there’s a V magazine spread based on this concept), but we almost never have the audacity to admit that her looks —specifically, her Madonna-ness — is her most direct appeal to the American consumer. But to pretend like looks don’t matter in pop music is ridiculous. Looks matter; they will always matter. This is pop music, a genre firmly grounded in the aesthetic of ‘80s magazine cutouts and Calvin Klein adverts.

Yes… we get it… she’s hot… now what’s your point?

Sky Ferreira decided to speak for herself and completely blast the article on Twitter.

This is not my "official statement" about the @LAWeekly article: — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

95 percent of articles & interviews about me have had something offensive,false or (sometimes extremely) sexist. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

Some have been more passive aggressive or subtle & socially acceptable. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

I'm obviously a lot more than my "sex appeal" or my "knockers". I'm not ashamed of either of those things either. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

It's not calculated or whatever. I do what I want when I feel it's true to me. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

If there was some sort of formula all of this would be a lot easier and faster & probably more "successful" — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

I spend/spent so much time being frustrated by this type of bullshit that it really took a toll on me in a personal level. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

I'm not a think piece. I'm not a fucking example. I'm glad that this is making people think & conversation is happening — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

& I appreciate people speaking against it and being vocal — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

I'm done with the "success has 1000 fathers,failure has none" bullshit. The reason good or bad & who I am or whatever I've done is ME — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

I didn't respond in the heat of the moment because what I actually have to say is a lot more than a "response" or "rant" to some article — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

A part of me didn't want or at first care to respond because I don't think it deserves that sort of power or attention/validation — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

But I also know it would probably seem as if I don't care or I'm okay with it or weak. When I obviously do for obvious reasons. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

People will take or see whatever they want from this probably. For example: "defends Terry Richardson" I never defended him. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

I have never worked with him since. I even said my own experience doesn't take away or against the victims. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

All I said was that I didn't get sexually abused or had any sexual relations with him after journalist kept writing as if I did over & over — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

If you're not a bitch or then you're fake. If you're not crazy or difficult then you're boring & helpless — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

Stupid is probably somewhere in there too — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

You're either too fat or too thin or too pretty or ugly. That's the what I've l have been told my whole life since I was a little girl. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

I've always been "too much" or "never enough". At the point I care about the work I make because that's what actually lasts & matters — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

& my well being so I can make it. The people who understand me as an artist & my work is what I care about. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

The people who don't…Oh well. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

& that it does have consequences & contributes to sexism in general — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

There's no such thing as an "IDEAL WOMAN", people. — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) June 21, 2016

And this is why we love Sky Ferreira.