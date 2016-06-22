These two just love to dance…

After first making headlines for their dance floor antics at the Met Gala, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are at it again. This time, they’re doing some of T. Swift’s famous moves while confined to a chair (see: any awards show ever) at the Nashville stop of Selena Gomez‘s Revival tour.

Hiddleswift was filmed getting down to “Same Old Love” alongside Taylor’s buddy Abigail Anderson and her boyfriend Matt Lucier Wednesday night.

Check out the video below.

Taylor with Abigail, Matt and Tom at Selena's concert in Nashville just now. #RevivalTourNashville pic.twitter.com/4q2m21394a — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) June 22, 2016

There was also plenty of cuddling, as one fan captured the couple embracing in their private box during Selena’s hit “Hands to Myself.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG8UopaoCwt/?taken-by=divaselena

Umm…can someone check on Calvin Harris? Tay is kind of rubbing her rebound romance all over his face.

Then again, Hiddleswift was kind of fate.