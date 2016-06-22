Unless you’re Megan from Bridesmaids, you’ve probably experienced bloating before. It’s less than pleasant, but unfortunately common. And regardless of how many women go through the displeasure of having a puffy belly after eating certain foods, it can still harm the way we see ourselves. But fitness blogger Tiffany Brien is trying to change that.

The former Miss Northern Ireland took to Facebook with a very personal photo to show what her body looks like bloated versus what it normally looks like.

“This photo is a bad day, a day I cannot tell you exactly what I ate that made me blow up,” she explains in her Facebook post. “I have gone over everything I ate and I was relatively clean so it could be something I think is ‘healthy’ that my body now thinks naaa no likey. Sometimes your body becomes intolerable to something you’ve always eaten, you just have to work it out. Fun game though? No. Not really.”

“No I’m not 6 months pregnant. It’s just my food baby…These two photos are 12 hours apart, left before bed and right when I woke up…. I know right!! 😳” she wrote. “Don’t worry girls, it happens to the best of us, all part and parcel of being a female! It is a delightful cocktail of lack of sleep, stress, hormones and food intolerances. A mixture for a whole lotta bloat.”

So what’s a girl to do? Brien offered up some tips:

* Get your zzz’s! 💤

* Write a food dairy and reflect where and when you bloat. 📔

* Don’t over exercise to compensate for a bloated belly. It’s not fat. Exercising will most likely make it worse. 😓

* Look into gut health supplements – multivitamins and probiotics. 💊

* Drink peppermint tea to soothe your tum. 🤗

* Relax and be happy… It’ll be ok, you’re not alone. Promise. 😘

So next time you get a food baby, chill out — you’re going to make it through. Eat the pizza.

