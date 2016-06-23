When Casey Nocket left her signature Creepytings graffiti on at least seven different rocks found in American national parks in 2014, the 23-year-old hiker had no idea what a sh*tstorm she would cause. But if there was any doubt left in her mind that people were pissed about her supposed “artistry,” she can now rest assured: after pleading guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of defiling rock formations with graffiti, she was formally banned from every national park in the U.S.

Nocket’s ban spans 524 million acres across 20 percent of the country and will last for her entire two-year probation sentence. Along with her ban, Nocket was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and she’ll have to pay restitution, although an overall price has yet to be determined.

And it was all for something that looks like this:

According to the Daily Mail, Nocket used acrylic paint and markers to craft her graffiti creation, which she signed “Creepytings” and posted to her Instagram and Tumblr accounts. Before the sh*tshow started, Nocket had a ton of defacement photos all over her accounts, most of which have since been removed.

Nocket declined to make a public statement, but her attorney Phillip A. Talbert came to her defense. “The defendant’s defacement of multiple rock formations showed a lack of respect for the law and our shared national treasures,” he said. “The resolution of this case sends a message to those who would consider such inappropriate behavior going forward.”