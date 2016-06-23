Superfamous Chloë Grace Moretz recently decided to go public with her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, but being that she’s a celebrity and people are constantly prying into her personal life, this might not have been the smartest idea. She had hoped that interest in the couple would eventually die down, but unfortunately she’s had no such luck. “If we just let them take our photo- they aren’t going to care” she said in an interview with The Talk last month.

“We were always running from paparazzi,” she says. “It was affecting our relationship.” Yikes! That can’t be good for any relationship.

Unfortunately for the adorable pair, the new transparency of their two-year on-again-off-again relationship has not died down. Today, Moretz says there are at least 15-20 paparazzi outside her house daily. “I look at them, and I’m like, I’m a 19-year-old girl. What do you think you’re doing?”

Moretz told Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, “You know, people are going to chase us either way. But I think eventually it’ll help. In a while; it’s just going to take a bit of time. What’s the fuss?”

We have to agree. Let young love be.

