Gun control has been a hot topic for a while now, but regardless of how many protests, sit-ins, and pleas from the general public, laws have remained the same. But after the Orlando massacre a few weeks ago, people want change. Even big name celebrities are speaking out on America’s need for regulated gun control.

Billboard magazine recently released an open letter to Congress in response the U.S Senate rejecting four gun control proposals on Monday, June 20. The letter — which advocates the need for change and articulates the frustrations of many — has been signed by 133 actors and musicians, as well as 57 executives.

The cover of Billboard reads,” As leading artists and executives in the music industry, we are adding our voices to the chorus of Americans demanding change.”

Among the signatures were celebs like James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, Brittney Spears, Billy Joel, Zayn Malik, Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Katy Perry.

This issue of Billboard hits the stands July 2, but you can read the full letter below.

Stop Gun Violence Now Music always has been celebrated communally, on dancefloors and at concert halls. But this life-affirming ritual, like so many other daily experiences – going to school or church or work – now is threatened, because of the gun violence in this country. The one thing that connects the recent tragedies in Orlando is that it is far too easy for dangerous people to get their hands on guns. We call on Congress to do more to prevent the gun violence that kills more than 90 Americans every day and injures hundreds more, including: Require a background check for every gun sale Make it illegal for suspected terrorists to legally buy guns Billboard and the undersigned implore you – the people who are elected to represent us – to close the deadly loopholes that put the lives of so many music fans, and all of us, at risk.

[H/T: People]