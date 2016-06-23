Katherine Heigl is expecting a baby boy!

Emmy award winning Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl has announced that she’s pregnant with a baby boy on Instagram and on her lifestyle website. “It was totally unexpected but thrilling nonetheless,” Heigl reports on her website thoseheavenlydays.com. “Naleigh and Adalaide are over the moon and can not wait to spoil their new sibling rotten and of course Josh and I are full of high hopes and bubbling anticipation.”

This is the third child for Heigl and her musician husband Josh Kelley, who have two daughters via adoption. Kelley says on his Instagram account that he “can’t wait to hold this little nugget.”

“This is truly an amazingly blessed time, waiting for the child you’ve been dreaming of to make their appearance,” she wrote on her announcement.

Congrats Katherine and Josh! We can’t wait to see him!