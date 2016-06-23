In Polk County, Tennessee, independent congressional candidate Rick Tyler posted a horribly offensive slogan for his campaign off the side of the highway. The sign reads, “Make America White Again,” clearly going for a shock value in order to promote Tyler’s candidacy.

Not only does he boast his offensive sign, another billboard of his depicted the White House depicted with confederate flags, stating “I Have A Dream,” from the Martin Luther King Jr. speech. Though this sign was taken down only twelve hours after its posting, there were still plenty of time to get the attention of the public and stir up some major controversy. Tyler is proud of these offensive billboards saying, “If I could I’d have hundreds of these billboards up across the 3rd District.”

While Tyler says to WSMV that he has, “No hatred for people of color,” he says that the signs encourage America to go back to the values of the 60s. “A time when there were no break-ins; no violent crime; no mass-immigration.”

Several viewers of Channel 3 news have expressed their unhappiness with the signs, saying that they do not reflect the feelings of the county and they want them taken down.

Party and elected officials have spoken out against these heinous signs in their district. Today, Congressman Chuck Fleischman released a statement on his views of the billboards. “I totally and unequivocally condemn the billboard and Mr. Tyler’s message and will vigorously fight any form of racism in the 3rd district of Tennessee or anywhere else in the nation,” said Fleischmann.”

While these campaign tactics will certainly garner attention for Tyler, we hope that Polk Tennessee does not elect such an outward racist for any political office.

