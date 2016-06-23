In a desperate attempt to remain relevant, Spencer Pratt — that a**hole from The Hills — came for Gigi Hadid on Twitter Wednesday after she supposedly unfollowed him. Surprisingly the two do have a bizarre connection; Hadid’s stepdad David Foster is also the stepdad to Brody Jenner, another star from The Hills and one of Pratt’s close friends. They probably had a few run-ons, but we seriously doubt it was anything more than that.

Which makes Pratt’s spiteful tweets even more absurd. In two posts, Pratt insinuated that he helped launch her incredibly successful modeling career.

LOL. In what world?!



We have no idea what he’s talking about, but based on his stint on The Hills we assume he’s still off his rocker. Especially considering he remains married to the equally awful Heidi Montag.

While the 21-year-old model made frequent appearances on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her mom Yolanda was a regular, Hadid stated that she had no interest in becoming a reality star during a 2014 interview with Fashion Week Daily.

“I want to focus on modeling and get away from all that. I want to be known as a model, not a reality star,” she explained. “I don’t think anyone on reality TV is portrayed accurately. Before anyone judges someone on a reality TV show, they should try to get to know them first.”

Hadid never responded to the tweet. Not that she had to — no one in their right mind would ever believe this. But thanks for the laugh!