The 2016 election seems like it’s never-ending, but in reality, November is just around the corner. While Donald Trump is the presumptive GOP nominee and Hillary Clinton is the presumptive Democratic, Bernie Sanders has remained in the race and his supporters have expressed their diehard loyalty. However, in a recent interview, the 74-year-old politician said that he will vote for Hillary Clinton come November.

“Yes. Yeah, I think the issue right here is, I’m going to do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said in an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I think Trump in so many ways will be a disaster for this country, if he were to be elected president.”

But Sanders isn’t going away that easy — he insists he will remain in the race regardless of numbers.

“I haven’t heard her say the things I think should be said,” he explained this morning when asked why he isn’t endorsing her. “To my mind, she has not brought forth the proposals that I think the American people need to hear.”

The political party gathers next month for its convention, and Sanders acknowledged Wednesday that it “[didn’t] appear” he would be the Democratic nominee. His remarks — including his newly pseudo endorsement — increase the chances of the Democratic party binding together for the July 25-28 convention in Philadelphia, which could help Clinton sway Sanders supporters to mark her off on their election ballot.

[H/T: The New York Times]