Britney Spears Net Worth 2018: How Much Is Britney Worth Now?

There are pop stars – and then there are pop stars. Britney Spears, obviously, is a pop star. She’s been doing this gig for ages now – and it’s paid off in the nice sum of multiple millions. Spears has sold an estimated 90 million albums worldwide, more than 4.8 million tickets and now has a Las Vegas residency. You don’t get these things by just sitting around.

With that in mind, you might be wondering how much Britney Spears is actually worth.

As of 2018, Britney Spears is worth $200 million.

Let’s take a look at how hard she’s hustled for that pretty sum, shall we?

1990s

In 1992, Britney Spears joined the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell. Five years later, she began talks with her manager, Lou Pearlman, to join the female pop group, Innosense. It was only the beginning of her pop career.

In 1998, she began recording her debut album in Stockholm, Sweden. …Baby One More Time was released in 1999 and debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. She became the youngest female artist to have a million seller in the country.

2000-2002

In 2000, Spears released her second studio album, Oops!…I Did It Again. In the following year, she signed a $7-8 million promotional deal with Pepsi, released a book co-written with her mother called A Mother’s Gift and released her third album, Britney

In 2002, she landed her first acting role in Crossroads. The film went on to gross over $61.1 million worldwide.

2003-2006

In The Zone, Spears’ fourth studio album, was released in November 2003. She later released her first fragrance with Elizabeth Arden, which was called Curious. It went on to break the company’s first week gross for a perfume.

2007-2010

In 2007, Britney Spears released her fifth studio album, Blackout. She became the only female artist to have her first five studio albums debut at the two top slots of the U.S. Billboard 200.

She tried her hand at acting again when she guest-starred on the How I Met Your Mother episode, “Ten Sessions,” in 2008. In the same year, she released her sixth album, Circus. It shot to number one in several countries. The record earned her a place in the Guinness World Records book for being the youngest female artist to have five albums debut at number one.

In 2010, Spears designed a limited edition clothing line for Candie’s. In September of the same year, she made an appearance on Glee’s Spears-themed tribute episode.

2011-2013

Her seventh studio album, Femme Fatale, was released in March 2011.

Spears joined the U.S. version of The X Factor in May 2012. She allegedly earned $15 million for the position – and was the highest-paid judge on a singing competition in television history.

In 2013, Britney released yet another studio album, entitled Britney Jean. She was later featured as a guest vocalist on Miley Cyrus’ song “SMS (Bangerz).” Spears additionally announced her two-year residency show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. It begun in December 2013 and would include a total of 100 shows throughout 2014 and 2015.

2014-2016

In 2014, Britney Spears (no she didn’t release another album) announced that she was producing an intimate apparel line called “The Intimate Britney Spears.” She additionally extended her contract with The AXIS and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for another two years.

In 2015, she released a single with Iggy Azalea, which was called “Pretty Girls.”

In 2016, Britney Spears announced that she had begun working on her ninth studio album. In short, Spears knows how to work, b*tch.

2017

Spears received four awards at the 43rd People’s Choice Awards, including Favorite Pop Artist, Female Artist, Social Media Selebrity, and Commedic Collaboration for her skit with ELlen DeGeneres for The Ellen Degeneres Show. Earlier this month she had a minor wardrobe malfunction at her Piece of Me Last Vegas Show, but she just kept on dancing. She went on to say, “I’m really blessed” in a later interview.

2018

Britney Spears fans left disappointed by ticket website crashes, as one could not buy tickets for her UK and Ireland tour.