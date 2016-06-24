Remember when life was simple and you were thrilled with a french manicure? Well the beauty world has come a long way since you were in middle school, and the trends keep getting more wild. But the latest nail decor to sweep salons is actually insane.

Snow Globe Nails is surprisingly exactly what it sounds like: little plastic globes filled with either water or oil, and decked out in glitter, charms, and whatever else you can think of. Who knew that sort of thing could fit on your nail? And that people would actually want them there?

While we’re skeptical about the trend — These things could legitimately rip your hair out if you make a wrong move — we have to admit, they look kind of awesome.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCG6PxrAily/

https://www.instagram.com/p/_QwRlGSUtZ/

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]