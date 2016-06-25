Justin Timberlake: effortlessly talented and gorgeous.

Justin Timberlake – you can’t help but love him. The Memphis-born star first got his start on The Mickey Mouse Club alongside other budding stars such as Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears. But you’re not here to learn about his time on that infamous program. You want to know more about Timberlake the man; the celebrity; the star.

Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. I have overturned every stone on the Internet searching for facts about JT so you didn’t have to strain yourself doing it on your own. Growing up perpetually in the limelight like Timberlake did means that a lot of his life has been documented and put up for public consumption. In short, we know a fair bit about him.

Take a seat, learn a little, enjoy a few photos of the handsome man. Can you think of a better way to spend your Saturday? The answer is no.

