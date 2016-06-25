We can only hope to look half as good as Kourtney Kardashian does at the age of 37 and after having three kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family, has shot to the top of media stardom through the antics of her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, and the cunning mind of her mother the momager, Kris Jenner. Born on April 19, 1979, Kourtney had a rather normal childhood up until 1994 when her father, Robert Kardashian, defended O.J. Simpson in his infamous murder trial.

She is college educated, graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in Theatre Arts and a minor in Spanish. I think we can all agree that her college degree is going to good work if Keeping Up With The Kardashians is any indication. As for that Spanish minor, well.

You may be wondering how much Kourtney Kardashian is worth today. Don’t worry, you came to the right place.

As of 2018, Kourtney Kardashian is worth $20 million.

You’re wondering how, aren’t you?

2005-2007

Kourtney Kardashian made her first reality television debut in the 2005 series, Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. On the show, she earned money for charity.

In 2007, she rose to prominence due to her sister Kim’s sex tape with Ray J was leaked. Later that year, the Kardashian-Jenner family was commissioned to star in the new reality television series called Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! Network. The show later lead to several spin-offs, namely Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

2008-2010

With the help of her mother in 2008, Kourtney and Kris Jenner opened children’s boutiques called Smooch in the Los Angeles area and in New York City. Kourtney also opened up D-A-S-H, a clothing boutique located in Los Angeles, Miami and New York City. She owns and operates it with her sisters, Kim and Khloe.

In 2010, Kourtney and her sisters released yet another clothing line – this time for Bebe. In August of the same year, she and her sisters announced another clothing line called K-Dash, which was sold on QVC. Alongside her sisters (again!), Kourtney released a 20-piece jewelry line for the company, Virgins, Saints, Angels, in March 2010. The jewelry reflected the Kardashians’ Armenian heritage.

The same sisters created a sunless tanner called Kardashian Glamour Tan in the same year. In November, Kourtney published the book, Kardashian Konfidential, with her sisters Khloe and Kim.

2011-2013

Kourtney Kardashian made her acting debut in 2011 on the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live. Her performance, however, was met with negative reviews from critics.

In 2012, she and her sister, Kim, started the spin-off reality television series, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. It began airing in 2013.

2014-2016

In 2014, Kourtney teamed up with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and was featured in yet another spin-off series called Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons. In 2015, she was featured in two episodes of I Am Cait. She is currently featured and works as an executive producer on the reality television program, Dash Dolls.

2017

In recent news, Kourtney allegedly turned down a marriage proposal from her old glame Scott Disick during a recent family vacation to Costa Rica. Disick has been trying to clean up his act after their break up in 2015, but after the Kardashian said no he allegedly brought another woman into the production team’s hotel and continued to hook up with two models in Miami.

A source from Us Weekly reveals, “Kourtney is not upset he’s seeing other women. She’s upset he’d disrupt the trip with the kids. If you’re dating someone important, bring her to meet the family. Don’t hide her.”

2018

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima spent a romantic and hot holiday in Mexico.